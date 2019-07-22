Clear

Back to School: Muscle Shoals City Schools

Students in Muscle Shoals City Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Website: https://www.mscs.k12.al.us/

Schools: Howell Graves Preschool, Highland Park Elementary School, McBride Elementary School, Webster Elementary School, Muscle Shoals Middle School, Muscle Shoals Career Academy, Muscle Shoals High School

School Calendar: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g28Ittbcr-4Q-4xcLIf_IZD9NKP9q06R/view

Handbook: https://al02210140.schoolwires.net/domain/57

Phone: 256-389-2600

