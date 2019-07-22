Back to School: Morgan County Schools

Students in Morgan County Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8

Here's some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.morgank12.org/

Schools: Danville-Neel Elementary School, Falkville Elementary School, Priceville Elementary School, West Morgan Elementary School, Cotaco School, Eva School, Lacey’s Spring School, Sparkman School, Technology Park, Union Hill School, Priceville Junior High School, Danville Middle School, West Morgan Middle School, Brewer High School, Danville High School, Falkville High School, Priceville High School, West Morgan High School

Bus Routes: https://www.morgank12.org/domain/54#calendar8675/20190719/month

School Calendar: https://www.morgank12.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=2389&dataid=8710&FileName=MCS%202019-20%20School%20Calendar%20approved%201-10-19.pdf

Handbook: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwK68ukqvt1BMktUejVKcno5ZFE

Phone: 256-309-2100