Students in Morgan County Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8
Here's some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.morgank12.org/
Schools: Danville-Neel Elementary School, Falkville Elementary School, Priceville Elementary School, West Morgan Elementary School, Cotaco School, Eva School, Lacey’s Spring School, Sparkman School, Technology Park, Union Hill School, Priceville Junior High School, Danville Middle School, West Morgan Middle School, Brewer High School, Danville High School, Falkville High School, Priceville High School, West Morgan High School
Bus Routes: https://www.morgank12.org/domain/54#calendar8675/20190719/month
School Calendar: https://www.morgank12.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=2389&dataid=8710&FileName=MCS%202019-20%20School%20Calendar%20approved%201-10-19.pdf
Handbook: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0BwK68ukqvt1BMktUejVKcno5ZFE
Phone: 256-309-2100
Related Content
- Back to School: Morgan County Schools
- Back to School: Madison County Schools
- Back to School: Lincoln County Schools
- Back to School: Limestone County Schools
- Back to School: Lawrence County Schools
- Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools
- Back to School: Jackson County Schools
- Back to School: Marshall County Schools
- Back to School: Tuscumbia City Schools
- Back to School: Sheffield City Schools