Back to School: Marshall County Schools

Students in Marshall County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 3:54 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Here's some information to help you get ready: 

Website: http://www.marshallk12.org/

Schools: Asbury Elementary School, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, Claysville School, Douglas Elementary School, KDS DAR Elementary School, Douglas Middle School, KDS DAR Middle School, Robert D. Sloman Primary School, Asbury High School, Brindlee Mountain High School, Douglas High School, KDS DAR High School, Marshall County Community Education, Marshall Technical School,

Bus Routes: http://www.marshallk12.org/departments/transportation

School Calendar: http://www.marshallk12.org/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=35779709

Handbook: http://www.marshallk12.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=264243

Phone: 256-582-3171

