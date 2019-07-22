Back to School: Marshall County Schools

Students in Marshall County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here's some information to help you get ready:
Website: http://www.marshallk12.org/
Schools: Asbury Elementary School, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, Claysville School, Douglas Elementary School, KDS DAR Elementary School, Douglas Middle School, KDS DAR Middle School, Robert D. Sloman Primary School, Asbury High School, Brindlee Mountain High School, Douglas High School, KDS DAR High School, Marshall County Community Education, Marshall Technical School,
Bus Routes: http://www.marshallk12.org/departments/transportation
School Calendar: http://www.marshallk12.org/common/pages/DisplayFile.aspx?itemId=35779709
Handbook: http://www.marshallk12.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=264243
Phone: 256-582-3171
