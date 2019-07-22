Clear

Back to School: Madison County Schools

Students in Madison County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Here's some information to help get you ready:

Website: https://www.mcssk12.org/

Schools: Endeavor Elementary School, Harvest Elementary School, Hazel Green Elementary School, Legacy Elementary School, Lynn Fanning Elementary School, Madison County Elementary School, Madison Cross Roads Elementary School, Monrovia Elementary School, Mt. Carmel Elementary School, New Hope Elementary School, New Market School, Owens Cross Roads School, Riverton Elementary School, Walnut Grove Elementary School, Moores Mille Intermediate School, Riverton Intermediate School, Buckhorn Middle School, Madison County Middle School, Meridianville Middle School, Monrovia Middle School, Sparkman Middle School, Buckhorn High School, Central School, Hazel Green High School, New Hope High School, Sparkman High School, Sparkman Ninth Grade, Career Tech Center, Virtual Academy

Bus Routes: https://www.mcssk12.org/Page/5804

School Calendar: https://al50000446.schoolwires.net/cms/lib/AL50000446/Centricity/domain/4/district%20calendars/Calendar%2019-20%20approved.pdf

Handbook: https://www.mcssk12.org/cms/lib/AL50000446/Centricity/Domain/93/2019-2020%20Code%20of%20Conduct%20Approved%2061919.pdf

Phone: 256-852-2557

