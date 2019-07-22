Back to School: Madison City Schools

Students in Madison City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/

Schools: MCS First Class Pre-k Center, Columbia Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, Horizon Elementary School, Madison Elementary School, Mill Creek Elementary School, Rainbow Elementary School, West Madison Elementary School, Discovery Middle School, Liberty Middle School, Bob Jones High School, James Clemens High School, The Academy, ACCESS Virtual Learning

Bus Routes: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Page/2772

School Calendar: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Page/2151

Handbook: https://www.mcsstrategicplan.com/

Phone: 256-464-8370