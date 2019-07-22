Students in Madison City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/
Schools: MCS First Class Pre-k Center, Columbia Elementary School, Heritage Elementary School, Horizon Elementary School, Madison Elementary School, Mill Creek Elementary School, Rainbow Elementary School, West Madison Elementary School, Discovery Middle School, Liberty Middle School, Bob Jones High School, James Clemens High School, The Academy, ACCESS Virtual Learning
Bus Routes: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Page/2772
School Calendar: https://www.madisoncity.k12.al.us/Page/2151
Handbook: https://www.mcsstrategicplan.com/
Phone: 256-464-8370
Related Content
- Back to School: Madison City Schools
- Back to School: Madison County Schools
- Back to School: Tuscumbia City Schools
- Back to School: Sheffield City Schools
- Back to School: Scottsboro City Schools
- Back to School: Russellville City Schools
- Back to School: Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Back to School: Huntsville City Schools
- Back to School: Marshall County Schools
- Back to School: Morgan County Schools