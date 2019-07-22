Back to School: Lincoln County Schools

Students in Lincoln County Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.lcdoe.org/

Schools: Blanche School, Flintville School, Highland Rim School, South Lincoln School, Unity School, Ninth Grade Academy, Lincoln County High School

Bus Routes: https://www.lcdoe.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=801919&type=d&pREC_ID=1191254

School Calendar: https://www.lcdoe.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=801925&type=d&pREC_ID=1191268

Phone: 931-433-3565