Back to School: Limestone County Schools

Students in Limestone County Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.lcsk12.org/

Schools: Blue Springs Elementary School, Cedar Hill Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, Elkmont Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Piney Chapel Elementary School, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Tanner Elementary School, Creekside Primary School, Alabama Connections Academy, Ardmore High School, Career Technical Center, Clements High School, East Limestone High School, Elkmont High School, Tanner High School, West Limestone High School

Bus Routes: https://www.lcsk12.org/transportation

School Calendar: https://content.schoolinsites.com/api/documents/a62d7e4d95e14bdeb6f6c2bbb16688c4.pdf

Phone: 256-232-5353