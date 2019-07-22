Clear

Back to School: Limestone County Schools

Students in Limestone County Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Back to School: Limestone County Schools

Students in Limestone County Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.lcsk12.org/

Schools: Blue Springs Elementary School, Cedar Hill Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, Elkmont Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Piney Chapel Elementary School, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Tanner Elementary School, Creekside Primary School, Alabama Connections Academy, Ardmore High School, Career Technical Center, Clements High School, East Limestone High School, Elkmont High School, Tanner High School, West Limestone High School

Bus Routes: https://www.lcsk12.org/transportation

School Calendar: https://content.schoolinsites.com/api/documents/a62d7e4d95e14bdeb6f6c2bbb16688c4.pdf

Phone: 256-232-5353

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events