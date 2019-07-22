Back to School: Limestone County Schools
Students in Limestone County Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.lcsk12.org/
Schools: Blue Springs Elementary School, Cedar Hill Elementary School, Creekside Elementary School, Elkmont Elementary School, Johnson Elementary School, Piney Chapel Elementary School, Sugar Creek Elementary School, Tanner Elementary School, Creekside Primary School, Alabama Connections Academy, Ardmore High School, Career Technical Center, Clements High School, East Limestone High School, Elkmont High School, Tanner High School, West Limestone High School
Bus Routes: https://www.lcsk12.org/transportation
School Calendar: https://content.schoolinsites.com/api/documents/a62d7e4d95e14bdeb6f6c2bbb16688c4.pdf
Phone: 256-232-5353
Related Content
- Back to School: Limestone County Schools
- Back to School: Madison County Schools
- Back to School: Marshall County Schools
- Back to School: Morgan County Schools
- Back to School: Lincoln County Schools
- Back to School: Lawrence County Schools
- Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools
- Back to School: Jackson County Schools
- Back to School: Tuscumbia City Schools
- Back to School: Russellville City Schools