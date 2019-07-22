Back to School: Lawrence County Schools

Students in Lawrence County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.lawrenceal.org/

Schools: East Lawrence Elementary School, Hatton Elementary School, Hazlewood Elementary School, East Lawrence Middle School, Moulton Elementary School, Moulton Middle School, East Lawrence High School, Hatton High School, Lawrence County Career Technical Center, Lawrence County High School, Mount Hope School, R.A. Hubbard School, Speake School

Bus Routes: https://www.lawrenceal.org/Page/2652

School Calendar: https://al02210053.schoolwires.net/domain/2269

Handbook: https://www.lawrenceal.org/domain/1486

Phone: 256-905-2400