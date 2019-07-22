Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools

Students in Lauderdale County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.lcschools.org/
Schools: Brooks Elementary School, Underwood Elementary School, Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, Brooks High School, Central High School, Lauderdale County High School, Lexington High School, Rogers High School, Waterloo High School, Wilson High School
Bus Routes: https://www.lcschools.org/domain/119
School Calendar: https://www.lcschools.org/cms/lib/AL50000129/Centricity/Domain/112/2019-2020%20Academic%20Calendar%20Approved.pdf
Handbook: https://www.lcschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=308&dataid=10182&FileName=PARENT_STUDENT%20HANDBOOK%202019-2020.pdf
Phone: 256-760-1300
