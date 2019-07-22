Clear

Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools

Students in Lauderdale County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 4:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Students in Lauderdale County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.lcschools.org/

Schools: Brooks Elementary School, Underwood Elementary School, Allen Thornton Career Technical Center, Brooks High School, Central High School, Lauderdale County High School, Lexington High School, Rogers High School, Waterloo High School, Wilson High School

Bus Routes: https://www.lcschools.org/domain/119

School Calendar: https://www.lcschools.org/cms/lib/AL50000129/Centricity/Domain/112/2019-2020%20Academic%20Calendar%20Approved.pdf

Handbook: https://www.lcschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=308&dataid=10182&FileName=PARENT_STUDENT%20HANDBOOK%202019-2020.pdf

Phone: 256-760-1300

WAAY Temperatures

