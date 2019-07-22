Clear

Back to School: Jackson County Schools

Students in Jackson County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Students in Jackson County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.jacksonk12.org/

Schools: Bridgeport Elementary School, Bryant Elementary School, Dutton Elementary School, Flat Rock Elementary School, Hollywood Elementary School, Macedonia Elementary School, Rosalie Elementary School, Stevenson Elementary School, Bridgeport Middle School, Stevenson Middle School, Earnest Pruett Center of Technology, North Jackson High School, North Sand Mountain School, Pisgah High School, Section High School, Skyline High School, Woodville High School

Bus Routes: https://www.jacksonk12.org/Page/1114

School Calendar: https://www.jacksonk12.org/cms/lib/AL02210046/Centricity/Domain/4/2019-20%20CALENDAR%20A%20REVISED%20FINAL.pdf

Handbook: https://www.jacksonk12.org/domain/1112

Phone: 256-259-9500

