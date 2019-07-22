Students in Jackson County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.jacksonk12.org/
Schools: Bridgeport Elementary School, Bryant Elementary School, Dutton Elementary School, Flat Rock Elementary School, Hollywood Elementary School, Macedonia Elementary School, Rosalie Elementary School, Stevenson Elementary School, Bridgeport Middle School, Stevenson Middle School, Earnest Pruett Center of Technology, North Jackson High School, North Sand Mountain School, Pisgah High School, Section High School, Skyline High School, Woodville High School
Bus Routes: https://www.jacksonk12.org/Page/1114
School Calendar: https://www.jacksonk12.org/cms/lib/AL02210046/Centricity/Domain/4/2019-20%20CALENDAR%20A%20REVISED%20FINAL.pdf
Handbook: https://www.jacksonk12.org/domain/1112
Phone: 256-259-9500
Related Content
- Back to School: Jackson County Schools
- Back to School: Marshall County Schools
- Back to School: Madison County Schools
- Back to School: Morgan County Schools
- Back to School: Lincoln County Schools
- Back to School: Limestone County Schools
- Back to School: Lawrence County Schools
- Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools
- Back to School: Tuscumbia City Schools
- Back to School: Sheffield City Schools