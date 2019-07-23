Back to School: Hartselle City Schools

Students in Hartselle City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.hartselletigers.org/

Schools: Barkley Bridge Elementary School, F.E. Burleson Elementary School, Crestline Elementary School, Hartselle Intermediate School, Hartselle Junior High School, Hartselle High School

Bus Routes: https://www.hartselletigers.org/domain/738

School Calendar: https://www.hartselletigers.org/Page/6896

School Supplies: https://www.hartselletigers.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=4116&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=6483&PageID=1

Handbook: https://www.hartselletigers.org/Domain/729

Phone: 256-773-5419