Clear

Back to School: Guntersville City Schools

Students in Guntersville City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Students in Guntersville City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.guntersvilleboe.com/

Schools: Cherokee Elementary School, Guntersville Elementary School, Guntersville Middle School, Guntersville High School

Bus Routes: https://www.guntersvilleboe.com/domain/22

School Calendar: https://www.guntersvilleboe.com/cms/lib/AL01901419/Centricity/Domain/4//Calendars/2019-2020%20Guntersville%20School%20Calendar.pdf

Phone: 256-582-3159

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events