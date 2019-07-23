Back to School: Guntersville City Schools

Students in Guntersville City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.guntersvilleboe.com/

Schools: Cherokee Elementary School, Guntersville Elementary School, Guntersville Middle School, Guntersville High School

Bus Routes: https://www.guntersvilleboe.com/domain/22

School Calendar: https://www.guntersvilleboe.com/cms/lib/AL01901419/Centricity/Domain/4//Calendars/2019-2020%20Guntersville%20School%20Calendar.pdf

Phone: 256-582-3159