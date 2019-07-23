Clear

Back to School: Franklin County Schools

Students in Franklin County Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 6

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/

Schools: Phil Campbell Elementary School, Tharptown Elementary School, East Frankin Junior High School, Belgreen High School, Franklin County Career Technical Center, Phil Campbell High School, Red Bay High School, Tharptown High School, Vina High School

Bus Routes: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/?DivisionID=3967

School Calendar: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/?DivisionID=22264

Handbook: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/?DivisionID=9764

Phone: 256-332-1360

