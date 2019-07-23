Students in Franklin County Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 6
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/
Schools: Phil Campbell Elementary School, Tharptown Elementary School, East Frankin Junior High School, Belgreen High School, Franklin County Career Technical Center, Phil Campbell High School, Red Bay High School, Tharptown High School, Vina High School
Bus Routes: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/?DivisionID=3967
School Calendar: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/?DivisionID=22264
Handbook: http://www.franklin.k12.al.us/?DivisionID=9764
Phone: 256-332-1360
Related Content
- Back to School: Franklin County Schools
- Back to School: Madison County Schools
- Back to School: Marshall County Schools
- Back to School: Morgan County Schools
- Back to School: Limestone County Schools
- Back to School: Lawrence County Schools
- Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools
- Back to School: Colbert County Schools
- Back to School: DeKalb County Schools
- Back to School: Lincoln County Schools
Scroll for more content...