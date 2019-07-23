Clear

Back to School: Fort Payne City Schools

Students in Fort Payne City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:15 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.fpcsk12.com/

Schools: Williams Avenue Elementary School, Wills Valley Elementary School, Fort Payne Middle School, Fort Payne High School

Bus Routes: https://www.fpcsk12.com/Domain/77

School Calendar: https://www.fpcsk12.com/cms/lib/AL02210034/Centricity/Domain/60/19-20_Academic_Calendar.pdf

Handbook: https://www.fpcsk12.com/domain/88

Phone: 256-845-0915

