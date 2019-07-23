Back to School: Fort Payne City Schools

Students in Fort Payne City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.fpcsk12.com/
Schools: Williams Avenue Elementary School, Wills Valley Elementary School, Fort Payne Middle School, Fort Payne High School
Bus Routes: https://www.fpcsk12.com/Domain/77
School Calendar: https://www.fpcsk12.com/cms/lib/AL02210034/Centricity/Domain/60/19-20_Academic_Calendar.pdf
Handbook: https://www.fpcsk12.com/domain/88
Phone: 256-845-0915
