Back to School: Florence City Schools

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Students in Florence City Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.florencek12.org/

Schools: W.C. Handy School, Forest Hills Elementary School, Harlan Elementary School, Weeden Elementary School, Florence Middle School, Hibbett Middle School, Florence Freshman Center, Florence High School

Bus Routes: https://www.florencek12.org/domain/1178#calendar5161/20190718/month

School Calendar: https://www.florencek12.org/domain/1276

Handbook: https://www.florencek12.org/domain/1169

Phone: 256-768-3000

