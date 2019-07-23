Back to School: Florence City Schools

Students in Florence City Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.florencek12.org/
Schools: W.C. Handy School, Forest Hills Elementary School, Harlan Elementary School, Weeden Elementary School, Florence Middle School, Hibbett Middle School, Florence Freshman Center, Florence High School
Bus Routes: https://www.florencek12.org/domain/1178#calendar5161/20190718/month
School Calendar: https://www.florencek12.org/domain/1276
Handbook: https://www.florencek12.org/domain/1169
Phone: 256-768-3000
