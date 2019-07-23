Clear

Back to School: Fayetteville City Schools

Students in Fayetteville City Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5

Students in Fayetteville City Schools return to class on Monday, Aug. 5

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.fcsboe.org/

Schools: Ralph Askins School, Fayetteville Middle School, Fayetteville High School

Bus Routes: https://www.fcsboe.org/domain/42

School Calendar: https://www.fcsboe.org/domain/2472

School Supplies: https://www.fcsboe.org/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=2149&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=3803&PageID=1

Handbook: https://www.fcsboe.org/domain/31

Phone: 931-433-5542

