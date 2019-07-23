Back to School: Decatur City Schools

Students in Decatur City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.dcs.edu/
Schools: Austinville Elementary School, Banks-Caddell Elementary School, Benjamin Davis Elementary School, Chestnut Grove Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, Frances Nungester Elementary School, Julian Harris Elementary School, Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School, Walter Jackson Elementary School, West Decatur Elementary School, Woodmeade Elementary School, Austin Junior High School, Austin Middle School, Decatur Middle School, Wetlands Edge Environmental Center, Excel Center, Virtual Academy, Austin High School, Decatur High School, Career Academies of Decatur
Bus Routes: https://www.dcs.edu/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=795989&type=d&pREC_ID=1188543
School Calendar: https://4.files.edl.io/85e4/02/27/19/144209-027a3e00-4b81-46a5-9e26-cd090f280a39.pdf
School Supplies: https://www.dcs.edu/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=795980&type=d&pREC_ID=1411937
Handbook: https://www.dcs.edu/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=795911&type=d&pREC_ID=1186856
Phone: 256-552-3000
