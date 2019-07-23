Back to School: Decatur City Schools

Students in Decatur City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.dcs.edu/

Schools: Austinville Elementary School, Banks-Caddell Elementary School, Benjamin Davis Elementary School, Chestnut Grove Elementary School, Eastwood Elementary School, Frances Nungester Elementary School, Julian Harris Elementary School, Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School, Walter Jackson Elementary School, West Decatur Elementary School, Woodmeade Elementary School, Austin Junior High School, Austin Middle School, Decatur Middle School, Wetlands Edge Environmental Center, Excel Center, Virtual Academy, Austin High School, Decatur High School, Career Academies of Decatur

Bus Routes: https://www.dcs.edu/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=795989&type=d&pREC_ID=1188543

School Calendar: https://4.files.edl.io/85e4/02/27/19/144209-027a3e00-4b81-46a5-9e26-cd090f280a39.pdf

School Supplies: https://www.dcs.edu/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=795980&type=d&pREC_ID=1411937

Handbook: https://www.dcs.edu/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=795911&type=d&pREC_ID=1186856

Phone: 256-552-3000