Back to School: DeKalb County Schools

Students in DeKalb County Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.dekalbk12.org/

Schools: Crossville Elementary School, Moon Lake Elementary School, Crossville Middle School, Henagar Junior High School, Ruhama Junior High School, Collinsville High School, Crossville High School, Fyffe High School, Geraldine High School, Ider High School, Plainview High School, Sylvania High School, Valley Head High School, DeKalb County Technology Center

School Calendar: https://www.dekalbk12.org/UserFiles/Servers/Server_57273/Image/2019-2020%20Official%20Calendar.pdf

Handbook: https://www.dekalbk12.org/resources/parents/handbooks

Phone: 256-638-6921