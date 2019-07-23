Students in Colbert County Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/
Schools: Cherokee Elementary School, Colbert Heights Elementary School, Hatton Elementary School, Leighton Elementary School, New Bethel Elementary School, Cherokee High School, Colbert County High School, Colbert Heights High School
Bus Route: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/Administration/20
School calendar: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/docs/district/Student%20Handbook/Student%20Handbook%202018-2019.pdf
Handbook: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/docs/district/Student%20Handbook/Student%20Handbook%202018-2019.pdf
PHONE: 256-386-8565
Related Content
- Back to School: Colbert County Schools
- Back to School: Morgan County Schools
- Back to School: Madison County Schools
- Back to School: Marshall County Schools
- Back to School: Limestone County Schools
- Back to School: Lawrence County Schools
- Back to School: Jackson County Schools
- Back to School: Franklin County Schools
- Back to School: Lincoln County Schools
- Back to School: Lauderdale County Schools