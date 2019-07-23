Clear

Back to School: Colbert County Schools

Students in Colbert County Schools return to class on Thursday, Aug. 8

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:34 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/

Schools: Cherokee Elementary School, Colbert Heights Elementary School, Hatton Elementary School, Leighton Elementary School, New Bethel Elementary School, Cherokee High School, Colbert County High School, Colbert Heights High School

Bus Route: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/Administration/20

School calendar: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/docs/district/Student%20Handbook/Student%20Handbook%202018-2019.pdf

Handbook: https://www.colbert.k12.al.us/docs/district/Student%20Handbook/Student%20Handbook%202018-2019.pdf

PHONE: 256-386-8565

