Back to School: Boaz City Schools

Students in Boaz City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.boazk12.org/
Schools: Boaz Elementary School, Corley Elementary School, Boaz Intermediate School, Boaz Middle School, Boaz High School
Bus Routes: https://www.boazk12.org/Domain/166
School Calendar: https://www.boazk12.org/Page/1576
School Supplies: https://www.boazk12.org/ (scroll down the page)
Handbook: https://www.boazk12.org/Page/549
Phone: 256-593-8180
