Back to School: Boaz City Schools

Students in Boaz City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:37 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Students in Boaz City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.boazk12.org/

Schools: Boaz Elementary School, Corley Elementary School, Boaz Intermediate School, Boaz Middle School, Boaz High School

Bus Routes: https://www.boazk12.org/Domain/166

School Calendar: https://www.boazk12.org/Page/1576

School Supplies: https://www.boazk12.org/ (scroll down the page)

Handbook: https://www.boazk12.org/Page/549

Phone: 256-593-8180

