Clear

Back to School: Athens City Schools

Students in Athens City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 13

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Students in Athens City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 13

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.acs-k12.org/

School: iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, FAME Academy at Brookhill, HEART Academy at Julian Newman, SPARK Academy at Cowart, Athens Intermediate School, Athens Middle School, Athens High School, Athens Renaissance School, Athens Renaissance School Virtual

Bus Routes: https://www.acs-k12.org/domain/43

School Calendar: https://www.acs-k12.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=1559

School Supplies: https://www.acs-k12.org/Page/1308

Handbook: https://www.acs-k12.org/Page/418

Phone: 256-233-6600

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events