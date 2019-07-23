Back to School: Athens City Schools

Students in Athens City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 13
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.acs-k12.org/
School: iAcademy at Athens Elementary School, FAME Academy at Brookhill, HEART Academy at Julian Newman, SPARK Academy at Cowart, Athens Intermediate School, Athens Middle School, Athens High School, Athens Renaissance School, Athens Renaissance School Virtual
Bus Routes: https://www.acs-k12.org/domain/43
School Calendar: https://www.acs-k12.org/site/Default.aspx?PageID=1559
School Supplies: https://www.acs-k12.org/Page/1308
Handbook: https://www.acs-k12.org/Page/418
Phone: 256-233-6600
