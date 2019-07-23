Back to School: Arab City Schools

Students in Arab City Schools return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 7

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.arabcityschools.org/home

Schools: Arab Primary School, Arab Elementary School, Arab Junior High School, Arab High School

Bus Routes: https://www.arabcityschools.org/domain/53

School Calendar: https://www.arabcityschools.org/Page/1971

Handbook: https://www.arabcityschools.org/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=1430&dataid=1581&FileName=Arab%20City%20Schools%20Parent%20Student%20Handbook%202019-20.pdf

Phone: 256-586-6011