Back to School: Albertville City Schools

Students in Albertville City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 6

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Students in Albertville City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 6

Here’s some information to help you get ready:

Website: https://www.albertk12.org/

Schools: Big Spring Lake Kindergarten School, Albertville Primary School, Albertville Elementary School, Evans Elementary School, Albertville Middle School, Albertville High School

Bus Routes: https://www.albertk12.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=368771&type=d

School Calendar: https://www.albertk12.org/ourpages/auto/2018/6/7/41702324/2019-20%20and%20the%202020-21.pdf

Handbook: https://www.albertk12.org/ourpages/auto/2018/6/8/54005472/2019-20%20Student%20Handbook%20.pdf

Phone: 256-891-1183

