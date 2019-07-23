Back to School: Albertville City Schools

Students in Albertville City Schools return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 6
Here’s some information to help you get ready:
Website: https://www.albertk12.org/
Schools: Big Spring Lake Kindergarten School, Albertville Primary School, Albertville Elementary School, Evans Elementary School, Albertville Middle School, Albertville High School
Bus Routes: https://www.albertk12.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=368771&type=d
School Calendar: https://www.albertk12.org/ourpages/auto/2018/6/7/41702324/2019-20%20and%20the%202020-21.pdf
Handbook: https://www.albertk12.org/ourpages/auto/2018/6/8/54005472/2019-20%20Student%20Handbook%20.pdf
Phone: 256-891-1183
