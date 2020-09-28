Austinville Elementary School in Decatur resuming in-person learning after positive coronavirus case

Students will return to Austinville Elementary School on Tuesday.

The school did virtual learning only on Monday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Decatur City Schools issued a statement Monday afternoon that says 49 students and 16 staff members are quarantining due to close contact with the individual who tested positive.

“Of those 16 staff members, 3 are in-person/traditional teachers in grades PreK, K & 4th,” the district’s statement said.

It says only three substitutes are needed to cover those classes.

According to the statement, the remainder of the staff members in quarantine include the reading/math coach, library staff, intervention staff, front office staff, EL staff and a substitute.

The district says if your student was not directly contacted by the school, they were not exposed to the individual who tested positive.

If you’re a Decatur City Schools parent with coronavirus-related concerns, you can contact a nurse at 256-318-2172.

