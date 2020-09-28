Austinville Elementary School had remote learning on Monday

Austinville Elementary in Decatur returns to in-person learning tomorrow after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, the district said 49 students and 16 teachers are self quarantining.

One mom told WAAY 31 she is disappointed in the way Austinville Elementary handled the situation. Kera Vest said the school didn't call or email parents when the decision was made to go virtual on Monday. Instead, she said teachers emailed students letting them know about the plan.

“Luckily my child, my daughters got a really good teacher and my son, who sent out a message on the class dojo to let us know that it was a virtual day, because otherwise we would have gotten up and gone to school and there would’ve been nobody there,” said Vest.

Vest has a daughter in third grade and a son in fourth grade at Austinville Elementary School. She claims she had little time to prepare for remote learning on Monday.

“We found out last night at like 7:30 and it has been kind of hectic with two of them,” said Vest.

Vest believes the school will do what's needed to keep students and faculty safe but wishes the administration would notify parents in a timely manner about situations like this.

The district did say Austinville Elementary will return to in-person learning Tuesday because only three substitutes will be needed to cover classes.

We reached out to the district to find out when and how parents were notified and are waiting to hear back.