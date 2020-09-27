Austinville Elementary School going virtual on Monday following coronavirus case among office staff

All students at Austinville Elementary School in Decatur will be learning virtually on Monday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee works in the office for the school and, because of potential proximity, 12 other staff members as well as the principal of the school are currently in quarantine while contact tracing work continues, according to Dwight Satterfield, the deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.

Satterfield said the staff member who is positive for COVID-19 learned of their result on Saturday and on Sunday it was determined that the staff member may have been in contact with a majority of the office staff, as well as other employees.

The school system is working on shifting some administrative people to make up for those in quarantine. But because of the shuffle late on Sunday, Satterfield said they decided the best course of action was to teach students virtually on Monday.

He said they hope to resume in-person learning on Tuesday.