Auburn limits number of fans in stadium, prohibits tailgating for 2020 football season

Auburn University it limiting the number of fans allowed in its football stadium.

“Under the direction of state health officials, Jordan-Hare Stadium capacity will be reduced to approximately 20% to begin the 2020 football season,” the school said in a statement on Wednesday.

It says all general seating tickets “outside of controlled premium spaces and those designated for home and visiting team player and coach guests” will be reserved for students for the home opener on Sept. 26.

Face masks are required for attendees and workers. The school says tailgating will not be permitted on campus in the 2020 football season.

You can read the full statement here.