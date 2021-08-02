Clear
Auburn orders wearing of masks inside university buildings

Face coverings do not have to be worn when alone in private offices

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 9:09 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 9:10 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Auburn University announced Monday that all individuals are required to wear face coverings inside all university buildings and on university transportation (including Tiger Transit), beginning Tuesday.

This is due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the university's announcement said.

"Face coverings do not have to be worn when alone in private offices, when eating inside campus dining facilities, in residence hall rooms with a roommate, in open-air athletics venues or in the Recreation and Wellness Center," the university tweeted.

Read the full policy below:

