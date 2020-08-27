Auburn University: 859 students tested positive for coronavirus during reentry testing

Auburn University says numbers released Thursday show that 859 students tested positive for coronavirus during reentry testing.

A news release from the school says the student reentry testing ended Aug. 21 and shows there was a 4% positivity rate as they returned to campus.

The 859 positive tests are out of a total of 21,315 administered.

“Of those who tested positive the vast majority were either asymptomatic or exhibited extremely mild conditions. Many of the positive cases were identified in students who were not on campus,” Thursday’s news release says.

Auburn says it took “immediate action” to quarantine and isolate the positive cases found on campus.

These numbers reflect the required testing as part of the state’s GuideSafe platform up until Aug. 21.

“Those figures are a snapshot view of what was being seen in the student population in the leadup to classes and the first week of the semester, but those numbers do not reflect the most current view of conditions,” Auburn says.

It says for the week of Aug. 15-21, 207 new reports of coronavirus cases not affiliated with the GuideSafe reentry testing were received. Five of those are employees that tested positive and 202 are students.

You can find more information about Auburn's coronavirus response here.