Atlantic Sun Conference postpones fall competition, affecting some UNA sports

The Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference on Friday announced the postponement of all regular season and championship sports competition for the 2020 fall semester.

The postponement is due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of North Alabama (UNA) in Florence is a member institution of the ASUN Conference. This does not affect football at UNA, which is part of the Big South Conference, but it does affect other fall sports there.

The Big South Conference announced the delay of fall sports, including football, on Wednesday.

You can see the full announcement from the ASUN Conference below: