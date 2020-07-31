Athens State University requiring coronavirus check points on campus

We’re taking a close look at what colleges in North Alabama are doing to keep students safe.

Right now, we’re looking at Athens State University.

WAAY-31 learned you need a negative coronavirus test before stepping foot on campus.

As soon as you come on to the Athens State campus, a medical professional will ask a few screening questions and take your temperature.

Once you’re cleared, you get a wristband proving you're symptom-free and OK to be on campus.

"It's a big step in ensuring that those who are on campus are healthy and they're not spreading the virus to other people," said Chris Latham.

"This testing method is a self administered swap just at the opening of the nose. Not the one that goes further up the nose. It's a different collection sample that they may have more anxiety about."

Everyone is required to wear a mask on campus, and if you don't have a mask, one will be provided for you.

In many of the classrooms you'll see plexiglass dividers and markers to show where students are allowed to sit.

In the hallways and across campus, you'll see 6-foot markers and hand sanitizer stations.

Latham told us the school hopes these actions help keep student and faculty safe - and give them some peace of mind if they want in-person learning.

"As an employee, on campus, it makes us feel safer and then it should make student feel safer that fellow classmates have been tested and received a negative result before they go out on campus also," said Latham.

Pre-Fall testing begins next Tuesday, and Latham said after the first week of class they'll begin random sampling testing to help monitor the virus and keep everyone safe.

For the test results, if you're negative you'll get them back within 48 hours via email.

If your test is positive, you should be contacted via phone within 24 hours.

There are 6 colleges across North Alabama providing free testing through the CARES Act