Athens Middle School says students did good job on first day back

Athens City Schools gives itself a good grade as students returned to the classroom on Monday.

The principal at Athens Middle School said the first day was amazing for students and staff.

"We've made several changes to the building. We're on a modified block schedule now. We're limiting the amount of time kids are out in the hallways and we're limiting the number of kids in the hallways when we do transition from class to class," said Graham Aderholt.

He thinks his students and teachers did a great job following all the new social distancing and masking guidelines.

He told us two of the points the school is really stressing are cleanliness and distancing and the other.

"We've talked about the importance of wearing masks and wearing them properly when we first met this morning and they've done a phenomenal job for day one," he said.

Aderhold said if students need a break they can take it off for a few minutes as long as they are six feet away from anyone else.

He said students are excited to be back in the classroom and hopes every day goes as smoothly as the first day back.

"We're going through unknown times and each day we'll get a little better but we have to move a little bit at a time, one step at a time, throughout the days ahead," he said.

The principal told us everyday they'll be evaluating the cases of coronavirus in the city but they said school will look different from now up until the end of the year and he hopes everyone will have patience with one another.