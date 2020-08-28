Athens City Schools reschedules pep rally due to severe weather threat

Athens City Schools says its pep rally scheduled for Friday afternoon will now be held on Saturday.
Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, the rally will now happen at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on the square, weather permitting.
The district will dismiss early Friday on the pep rally schedule as planned. It says dismissals are as follows:
- Pre-K at 2 p.m.
- Elementary Academies at 2:15 p.m.
- Athens Intermediate at 2:30 p.m.
- Athens High and Athens Renaissance at 2:30 p.m.
- Athens Middle at 2:40 p.m.