Athens City Schools drop mask-wearing requirement

The Athens City School System is dropping its mask-wearing requirement.

This begins Monday, and is due to a decrease in positive Covid-19 cases, according to Superintendent Beth Patton.

In Patton’s announcement, she said the new “Mask Recommended" Policy includes:

It is recommended that masks are worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Restrictions on lunch visits will remain in place until further notice.

Masks may be required for individual classrooms, schools, or the entire school system should positivity rates increase.

Families should continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms at home. Do not send sick children to school. Contact your school nurse with questions concerning sickness and to report sickness.

Masks will continue to be required while students are transported on any school bus as required by the CDC.