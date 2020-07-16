Athens City Schools announce plan, learning options for 2020-2021 school year

Athens City Schools have announced plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Classes will begin Aug. 17 with two options. These are traditional, or face-to-face learning, and remote learning.

For the remote option, the district says students work online from home and teachers will check in and provide virtual instruction. If you choose this option, you are not committed for the entire school year. There will be checkpoints where students can return to traditional learning.

The district says full-time remote learning will require a greater daily time commitment than the last quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

There will be a blended option for students doing traditional learning. They can transition between traditional and remote learning. The district says this will be crucial if they need to close a classroom or a school for cleaning or if a child needs to stay home for an extended amount of time.

Parents are asked to check students’ temperatures and not send them to school if they are 100.4 or higher. They’re also asked to monitor for coronavirus symptoms daily.

The district says bus services will continue, but students must not enter if they have symptoms.

Parents are asked to decide by July 24 if their student will do remote learning.