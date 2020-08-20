Ardmore High School has 38 students quarantined

On Thursday, 38 students from Ardmore High School are in quarantine and the school confirmed three cases of coronavirus. In the less than two weeks since classes started again at Ardmore High, coronavirus already forced more than 100 students into quarantine.

Parents are asking questions about their children's safety and today, Glenn Bryant, Ardmore High School Principal, admitted not all guidelines are being followed when someone tests positive for coronavirus.

“I’m probably missing the protocols on making sure I make those…releasing that information," said Bryant. "That would just be oversight on my part probably as the reason why that call hasn’t been going out.”

Bryant does want parents to know if their child's exposed to someone with coronavirus, they will get a phone call.

On Thursday, two students missed the day because they’re sick with coronavirus. Another three are out with symptoms. One staff member is also sick with COVID-19.

Despite the numbers, Bryant said his school is not adding any new safety protocols. He told WAAY 31 everyone's already wearing masks, social distancing and staff regularly deep clean the building.

Bryant believes the school year is off to a good start.

“This school opening has gone a whole lot better than I thought it would," said Bryant. "I really thought we wouldn’t stay in school.”

Bryant said he actually hopes for new guidelines to cut down on the number of students forced to quarantine.

“We’ve sent some well kids home and that’s painful to send a student who’s perfectly healthy, that should be practicing band or practicing football, to send them home because they sat in class two seats over from somebody that has some symptoms that could be COVID or could be allergies 2020,” said Bryant.