Arab City Schools receive new computers for students

Arab City Schools have received much needed technology for students.

Chromebook computers were delivered within the last six days, and the district has been getting them ready to hand out to students.

With these devices, the district is now one to one meaning every student in grades kindergarten through 12th now has a Chromebook.

A district official said these computers are important to get to the students so they can use them in the classroom and if a student needs to transition to remote learning due to coronavirus.

"These devices are now in high demand, and so with that we were very proud to be on the front end of receiving them, said Brian Quillin, technology coordinator.

These new Chromebooks will be given out to traditional students in grades six through 12 and then the current computers will be transitioned to the kindergarten through fifth-grade students.