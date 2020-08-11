Arab City Schools postpones start date to Aug. 20 with staggered return

Arab City Schools postponed its start for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Arab Board of Education voted Monday night to move the start date from Aug. 17 to Aug 20. They also added a staggered start and a new schedule.

Students with last names beginning with A through K will return on Aug. 20.

Students with last name beginning with L through Z will return on Aug. 21.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, students with last names beginning with A through K will be at school. On Thursdays and Fridays, students with last names beginning with L through Z will be at school.

On Wednesdays, students will work online while the buildings are cleaned. This plan will be in place until they reevaluate after the Labor Day holiday.

The district offers both traditional and virtual options. Students in the traditional option could transition to and from a blended curriculum in response to a significant increase or decrease in coronavirus cases.

You can find the district's plan below. The calendar is available here.