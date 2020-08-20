Arab City Schools offers childcare support for working parents under hybrid schedule

Students in Arab City Schools are returning for traditional learning on a hybrid schedule lasting at least until Labor Day.

The staggered start began Thursday morning and follows a hybrid schedule split by last names, with all students working virtually off campus on Wednesdays.

Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry says that with the vast majority of students returning to traditional learning, they recognize that the hybrid schedule can pose issues for working parents on days students are not at school.

“That has been a concern. It was a concern from the very beginning, but we do have some resources in place to assist parents,” said Dr. Berry. “We have worked with our local churches with childcare. Three of our big churches in town, Gilliam Springs Baptist, First Baptist and First United Methodist have worked out childcare arrangements for us, even some after-school activities for extended day, at least to help get us to Labor Day.”

Dr. Berry says the district has taken extra steps to ensure safety, like hiring additional nurses and custodial staff and purchasing supplies.

“We also hired some additional staff. We put another part-time nurse on every campus to assist with any situations we may run into with this virus. We also hired additional custodians and then lots of cleaning, custodial supplies,” said Dr. Berry.

Additionally, four permanent substitutes have been added so that each campus has one on staff.

Schools will not be doing daily temperature checks for students, but all visitors will be required to have their temperature checked.

“We’re excited for tomorrow to get here, to see our kids and we’re going to do everything we can to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Berry.