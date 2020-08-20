Clear
BREAKING NEWS All four lanes of traffic to open Thursday on Cecil Ashburn Drive in Huntsville Full Story

Arab City Schools offers childcare support for working parents under hybrid schedule

Arab High School

The staggered start began Thursday morning.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:12 AM
Posted By: Megan Janssen

Students in Arab City Schools are returning for traditional learning on a hybrid schedule lasting at least until Labor Day.

The staggered start began Thursday morning and follows a hybrid schedule split by last names, with all students working virtually off campus on Wednesdays.

Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry says that with the vast majority of students returning to traditional learning, they recognize that the hybrid schedule can pose issues for working parents on days students are not at school.

“That has been a concern. It was a concern from the very beginning, but we do have some resources in place to assist parents,” said Dr. Berry. “We have worked with our local churches with childcare. Three of our big churches in town, Gilliam Springs Baptist, First Baptist and First United Methodist have worked out childcare arrangements for us, even some after-school activities for extended day, at least to help get us to Labor Day.”

Dr. Berry says the district has taken extra steps to ensure safety, like hiring additional nurses and custodial staff and purchasing supplies.

“We also hired some additional staff. We put another part-time nurse on every campus to assist with any situations we may run into with this virus. We also hired additional custodians and then lots of cleaning, custodial supplies,” said Dr. Berry.

Additionally, four permanent substitutes have been added so that each campus has one on staff.

Schools will not be doing daily temperature checks for students, but all visitors will be required to have their temperature checked.

“We’re excited for tomorrow to get here, to see our kids and we’re going to do everything we can to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Berry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 106784

Reported Deaths: 1876
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14337272
Mobile11264230
Montgomery7257153
Madison576938
Unassigned469468
Tuscaloosa461785
Baldwin393130
Shelby357238
Marshall332338
Lee288847
Morgan257722
Etowah237736
Calhoun202823
DeKalb194414
Elmore184840
Walker165867
Houston155013
Limestone149213
St. Clair147222
Russell14622
Franklin138322
Dallas138125
Cullman131712
Colbert130418
Lauderdale127821
Autauga124122
Talladega119015
Jackson11655
Escambia114217
Blount9015
Tallapoosa90179
Dale89029
Chilton8849
Clarke86110
Chambers85938
Coffee8486
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7407
Marion62227
Barbour6137
Marengo59517
Lowndes58524
Bullock52213
Hale50426
Bibb4905
Winston48811
Washington47613
Perry4604
Wilcox45810
Pickens45710
Monroe4386
Randolph41711
Conecuh41010
Lawrence3793
Sumter37919
Macon36015
Crenshaw3579
Cherokee3138
Clay3135
Choctaw30112
Geneva3002
Henry2783
Greene26513
Fayette2526
Lamar2492
Cleburne1641
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 137800

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25096341
Davidson22326235
Rutherford722361
Hamilton714561
Knox546645
Williamson397926
Sumner373078
Unassigned31824
Out of TN299020
Wilson256326
Bradley223216
Montgomery221221
Sevier209610
Putnam200822
Robertson167823
Trousdale15866
Blount158415
Hamblen153016
Washington15134
Maury147011
Madison145828
Tipton129512
Sullivan122120
Hardeman110819
Bedford100613
Gibson87711
Macon87614
Loudon8233
Dickson8075
Lake8071
Anderson7996
Fayette78710
Dyer7729
Bledsoe7583
Henderson7324
Obion7004
Carter6799
Lawrence6718
Cheatham6709
Jefferson6674
Weakley6587
Greene6539
McMinn65120
Coffee6505
Haywood6489
Warren6416
Cumberland6277
Hawkins60610
Rhea5962
Cocke5786
Lauderdale57810
Roane5592
Hardin5498
Monroe54710
Smith4895
McNairy4457
Carroll4266
Giles42014
Marshall4004
DeKalb3984
Franklin3914
White3646
Johnson3621
Lincoln3621
Henry3573
Claiborne3231
Crockett3208
Hickman3191
Overton3071
Chester2952
Polk28810
Campbell2842
Marion2765
Decatur2503
Wayne2442
Grainger2341
Benton1972
Unicoi1910
Union1850
Cannon1720
Jackson1701
Morgan1621
Humphreys1463
Scott1452
Grundy1362
Fentress1350
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1241
Clay940
Lewis931
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock842
Moore800
Houston680
Van Buren460
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events