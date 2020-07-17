Arab City Schools 2020-2021 plan requires face coverings, offers in-person and virtual learning

Arab City Schools released its 2020-2021 Roadmap to Reopening Schools.

Students are scheduled to start class on Aug. 17. There are traditional and virtual options.

According to the district, students in the traditional option could transition to and from a blended curriculum in response to a significant increase or decrease in coronavirus cases.

The plan says facial coverings are required for all students, employees and visitors, but the following exceptions are in place:

Medical condition or disability that prevent an individual from wearing a facial covering

Any person speaking to an audience if the person maintains six feet of separation from persons from another household

Exercise in accordance to the Alabama State Health Order

You can find the full plan below:

Arab City Schools 2020-2021... by Ashley Thusius on Scribd