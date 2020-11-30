All Madison County schools moving to hybrid remote, in-person learning starting Thursday

The Madison County School System said it is moving to Level 2 Hybrid Instruction from Thursday through Dec. 18.

This means students will be divided into two groups and alternating either being in-class or learning remotely. (See details below)

Buses will run their regular schedules.

Schools will provide information regarding meal pick-up times on days when students are remote

learners.

Five Madison County schools currently are learning remotely and will stay that way until principals inform students, parents and staff about any changes. Those schools are Hazel Green High School, Meridianville Middle School, Endeavor Elementary, Monrovia Elementary and Monrovia Middle School.

