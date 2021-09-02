Albertville, Fort Payne school systems extend mask-wearing mandates

Two North Alabama school systems that planned to end their mask-wearing requirements on Friday have chosen to extend them a bit long.

In the Albertville City School System, the mask mandate now extends through Sept. 17.

“As of now, we believe the mask requirement has enabled us to stay in school in person without moving to a higher alert level,” according to a post on the system’s Facebook page.

In the Fort Payne City School System, the mask mandate now extends through Oct. 1.

“This decision was made after careful consideration,” Superintendent Brian L. Jett said in a letter to students, staff and parents. “It is based on the increased number of Covid cases within our school populations, particularly in younger children and staff.”

Both systems require masking inside all buildings.

See the mask-wearing rules for every North Alabama school system HERE