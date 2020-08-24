Albertville City Schools works to keep buses sanitized as students head back to class

Buses picked up Albertville City students on Monday for their first day.

The ride looks a lot different for students who ride the bus this year.

The first thing students can expect is to see the driver wearing a mask and making sure every student who rides the bus has one on as well. Because it's the first day and they are on a staggered start, they weren’t expecting to pick up as many students Monday morning.

There will be signs on the buses reminding students not to board if they have a fever or any other coronavirus symptoms.

Siblings are encouraged to sit next to each other, and drivers can assign students' seats.

Each bus also has hand sanitizer for students to use, but they are encouraged to bring their own.

Drivers clean the buses for their morning routes. The buses are also cleaned after they drop students off in the morning and again after they finish their afternoon routes.