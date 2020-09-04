Albertville City Schools sharing coronavirus information online

Albertville City Schools district is now sharing coronavirus information on its website.

"All three of my kids, they've come home, they love their teachers. They love their classmates. It's been a positive experience," said Amber Yancy, parent.

"They're doing a great job. I don't think there is anything they could do differently to communicate with us for us to know what's going on," said Kylie Johnston, parent.

The district put a page on its website to update the community about coronavirus-related issues in Albertville City Schools.

"We want to be as transparent and we want to give everyone in the Aggie family the latest information when it comes to COVID-19," said Dr. Boyd English, Albertville City Schools Superintendent.

English said if a student shows one of the these symptoms they're sent home: A major cough, the sudden loss of taste or smell, or upper respiratory breathing difficulties.

Any student who had possible exposure transitions to remote learning. ​

"Our nurses have done a phenomenal job of contact tracing and making sure that we identify those students that may have been within six feet for longer than 15 minutes. To be in compliance with the toolkit, we move those students into remote learning for traditional," said English.

Yancy said she's one of the parents who got that call.

One of her three children needed to temporarily transition to remote learning because of a possible exposure.

"When I had questions, they answered them. They were very nice about it. They didn't give me the go around in my opinion," she said.

English wants to remind parents this year is different and the district is doing the best it can to keep kids safe.

"It's really special to see everybody work together and be flexible, as we navigate through this season," said English.

English says the health bulletin will be updated daily on that website.