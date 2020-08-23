Albertville City Schools ready to welcome back students and teachers Monday

Albertville City School students and teachers will begin easing back into the classroom starting Monday.

It's going back on a staggered schedule and parents had the option to chose between virtual and traditional learning.

WAAY-31 spoke with the superintendent and a parent on how they're feeling ahead of the semester.

Before students return to the classroom, the superintendent told us parents should do daily wellness checks on their children.

If they're not feeling well, they're asking them to stay home and seek medical attention.

But he also told us the school systems will be doing all they can to promote a safe place: with the use of masks, social distancing in the classrooms and having a plan in case of a positive coronavirus case.

"We want to make sure that we're giving our parents and our students the latest information and protocols to make sure everyone is safe," said Dr. Boyd English.

Dr. Boyd English is the superintendent of Albertville City Schools.

He says the district's reopening plan is detailed and will be changing as the state evaluates what's needed for public health safety in the school system.

Parents got to choose how their children would return, and one mom said her kids are going back to traditional style learning because she believes it's safe for them.

"Numbers show that kids do really well, like the longest they go sick is 2 weeks, and they're doing really well... They're not dying," said Vivi Currier.

Vivi Currier is the mother of two middle-schoolers and one high schooler.

She says they've seen the precautions put in place by the school system and are impressed and ready for the semester.

She believes the school system is another barrier to keep her kids and others safe.

"When we went to get their schedules we saw the desks. There is enough room there for them to be 6-feet apart," she said.

In the school, before coming inside, students will be temperature checked and masks must be worn in the classroom.

If a student has a high temperature, they'll be quarantined in a health room and asked to be picked up.

If a student has multiple signs of coronavirus and they believe they've been in close contact with others for more than 15-minutes...those parents will be notified and asked to come pick up their children as well.

For Dr. English, he doesn't want his students to be afraid and has this piece of advice for them as they return with their "Aggie pride".

"Think about those things you enjoy the most about school and hold them near and dear to your heart and come on back and enjoy school for your first day," he said.

The school district says they will not release specific info when parents hear students have been sent home...

But they will provide information as far as how school will be handled and only if it's regarding your specific child on possible exposure.

They say they will provide updates through their school notify system if they need to update parents,