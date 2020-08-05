Albertville City Schools changes start of school for students

Albertville City Schools announced it pushed back the start of school for students returning to the traditional classroom.

"I think another week is fine because it just let's you know, your babies are safe," said Kindra Sims, parent.

Sims is happy schools in Albertville decided to push the start of school back, and giving parents the option to send children back into the classroom.

Wednesday morning the Albertville City Schools Board of Education approved pushing the start of school back for students from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.

Dr. Boyd English, the Albertville City Schools superintendent, said the reasons for pushing the start of school back was to give teachers and staff more time to train and customize SchoolsPLP, the virtual learning platform.

He also said the district needed more time to finish installing Plexiglass dividers in schools and making sure all the safety protocols are in place. Students will still have a staggered start.

According to the school district's plan, different groups of students will attend on different days. Everyone will resume together Aug. 27.

Sims says she knows last minute changes can be tough on parents and admits she’s fortunate her job let's her be flexible.

"Honestly a week, it doesn't make a difference to me. It gives me another week that I know they're safe and germ-free," said Sims.

All Albertville City School teachers and staff are expected to return to work Aug. 6.