Albertville City Schools decide to require mask wearing in classrooms, buildings

Albertville City Schools will require the wearing of masks in classroom and other indoor areas beginning Thursday.

It will remain in effect until Sept. 3. A decision to end the policy or extend it will be made later.

The school system said this is due to rising rates of positive coronavirus cases in the district. Students returned to classes Aug. 4.

More from the system:

The following guidelines will inform the Albertville City Schools masking strategy through Sept. 3, 2021:

Masks will be worn in classroom & transition settings.

Teachers engaged in instruction outside of 3 feet are not required to mask during that time.

Students/Staff will be exempt from wearing a mask while engaging in the following activities:

Outdoor events/activities

Athletics/band/show choir/theatre

Eating or drinking

Principals at each school have discretion to develop additional precautionary measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in their schools. Our top priority is to keep our students and teachers safe and in school.

In times of uncertainty, we especially appreciate the support as we do our best to keep everyone safe and in the best possible educational environment. We always welcome your concerns or feedback related to the mask issue or other issues at info@albertk12.org.