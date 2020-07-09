Alabama Senate Minority Leader creates plan to prepare for back to school learning

Alabama Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton says kids shouldn't be back in class until districts say how they will operate under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for coronavirus.

WAAY-31 spoke with him to learn what he believes the state school board should do to protect kids.

Singleton has a 3-step plan for the state education department: Have nursing stations separate from the school to isolate everyone, require coronavirus testing, and hire more nurses in rural areas.

He says these will keep schools from becoming hotspots for the virus.

"It may not fit everybody but at least it's a standard uniformity that we'll set up and then if we have to deviate from that, at least we know we have a standard," said Singleton.

He told us he sent a plan to the governor's office explaining how every district could cut down on the spread of the virus in the classroom.

It calls for $50,000 nursing stations and isolation rooms in every school, purchasing testing machines that could process half a million tests over the school year, and hiring about 300 nurses so that every school has one.

He asked the governor to fund the plan with nearly $150 million from the CARES Act.

He thinks the rest could be covered by grants, with no cost to taxpayers.

Singleton is hopeful the education department will be in favor of his plan so he can put parents' minds at ease, while assuring students get the best education possible, safely.

"We want to be able to address that and make sure that when that child comes in, we can give them the best learning environment and safest environment that they can," he said.

Singleton said he plans on speaking before the state school board next Tuesday to ask it to look at the plan or come up with a similar plan to ensure student safety.