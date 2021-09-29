Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering receives $1,000,000 donation

The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) received a million-dollar donation from a leading financial company. The partnership with Deloitte will allow the school to expand its reach and impact more students across the state.

The ASCTE is focused on giving students hands-on experience before entering the workforce. The school's president, Matt Massey, said the million-dollar donation and partnership with Deloitte will help them do just that, and much more.

“It gives us access to Deloitte’s subject matter experts, and gives our instructors resources to lean on and also experiences for our students, but also cash towards our school," he said.

Part of the donation will go towards building innovative labs for students.

The managing director for Deloitte, Carey Miller, said it will also allow them to find well-qualified students from across the state.

“We offer them support for that recruiting process, finding motivated and aspirational students from across the state, and we really try to work closely with them to identify whatever needs they have and help meet them with the strengths of Deloitte," said Miller.

Massey said the partnership with Deloitte, and the school's other partnerships will help close a critical gap.

"It’s about that opportunity gap where students from Fayette County or Macon County may not know or have never heard of Deloitte or these other industries that’s in the cyber that they’re looking for workers, and there’s a huge workforce gap in there and we’re going to help fill that, and they can see it’s relevant what they’re doing in the classroom and in the real world," said Massey.

Both Miller and Massey said the partnership is improving the future of all their students.

“It’s really an investment in our future," said Miller.

“Our students are going to be able to tap right into that and it’s going to be an incredibly unique experience for our students as they get ready for the workforce," said Massey.

Massey said the partnership is giving their students industry connections from across the country.