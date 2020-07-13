Alabama Nurses Association announces plan to keep kids safe at school

The Alabama Nurses Association says it's trying to secure funding from the state get more safety measures in schools.

A spokeswoman said the plan will be presented to the state Tuesday, about a month ahead of the first day of class.

We learned how the plan focuses on preventative actions to keep fewer kids from getting sick.

The Alabama Nurses Association put together a $150 million plan that includes isolation-quarantine units that are outside the school to safely keep students with fevers away from others.

About $26 million of that money would be used to pay for high-tech cameras that can scan the temperatures of at least 500 students in nearly 30 minutes before they even walk through the front door of their school.

"The child will go straight to the nurse's office, thus bypassing homeroom, not being exposed to other children, not exposing their teachers and we can see: Is that child exhibiting any other COVID-19 symptoms," said Kristine McClary, a registered nurse and the legislative liason for the Alabama Nurses Association.

She said 8 weeks ago they drafted a plan that includes this mock up of what the isolation-quarantine units or IQU could look like.

She said in most schools the nurses station is inside the school, and students who go in will have already been on buses and in homeroom classrooms before they go to the nurses station.

She said using that isolation method, along with the new scan cameras, students who may have coronavirus could be isolated outside of the school.

Right now, similar cameras are being used in airports and other large workplaces.

McClary said they're revealing the plan to the state Tuesday, but she has concerns that it could be ready in time if it's approved.

"It doesn't mean it's not a good plan, it means we need to start getting on it right now," she said.

This plan also includes hiring an additional 300 nurses, so that every school has one.

McClary told us the plan has the support of more than 100,000 nurses in the association, along with the Alabama Senate Minority Leader.

McClary said this option allows all students to safely go to the nurse's office.

"This way we'll be able to care for their child if their child is the sick child or if their child's basically the healthy child that's coming in to use their inhaler before P.E. or something like that," she said.

McClary said she hopes this will give parents a sense of relief because it's designed to cut down on community spread as much as possible.

The spokeswoman also said the association's biggest concern is if this plan is not approved and a lack of safety precautions leads to a major spike in cases among kids at school.